Man from Boston-area village charged with seven offences following drug warrants in Lincolnshire and beyond

Lincolnshire Police news.

A man from a village near Boston has been charged with seven offences following a series of targeted drug warrants in Lincolnshire and beyond, police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warrants were executed in Lincoln, Leeds and Wolverhampton, on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 1 and 2) and took place in connection with suspected drug distribution in the Lincoln area, Lincolnshire Police said.

In total, 11 arrests were made across 11 warrants.

Of these 11, three people were charged and remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on July 30:

They are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Gabby Nganyi, 21, of Langrick Road, New York, Lincoln, who has been charged with:

Possession of criminal property, namely cash (£3,819)

Possession of a zombie knife

Being concerned in the supply of cocaine – a Class A drug

Being concerned in the supply of cannabis – a Class B drug

Being concerned in the supply of Ketamine – a Class B drug

Possession of cocaine with intent to supply

Possession ketamine with intend to supply

* Brandan Taylor, 22, of no fixed address, who has been charged with:

Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

Being concerned in the supply of cannabis

Being concerned in the supply of ketamine

Possession of ketamine

Possession of criminal property, namely cash

* Aaron Egan, 39, of Sugar Well Road, Meanwood, Leeds, who has been charged with:

Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

Being concerned in the supply of cannabis

Being concerned in the supply of ketamine

Others have been charged and bailed with conditions, and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* Luke Granger, 30, of Malvern Avenue, Washingborough, Lincoln, who has been charged with:

Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

* Chloe Sharp, 26, of Pasture View Road, Rothwell, Leeds, who has been charged with:

Being concerned in the supply of cocaine

Possession of criminal property, namely cash (£60,050)

Possession of cocaine

* Ryan Bellamy, 32, of Bunkers Hill, Lincoln, who has been charged with:

The transfer to criminal property, namely cash, by means of setting up a business and paying its wages

* Stephanie Bellamy, 30, of Bunkers Hill, Lincoln, who has been charged with:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer to criminal property, namely cash, by means of setting up a business and paying its wages

There was also a further charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine for a 19-year-old from the Sleaford area.

Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A and Class B and have been bailed pending further investigation.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the transfer of criminal property, namely cash, and has been bailed pending further investigation.