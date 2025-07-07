Man from Boston-area village charged with seven offences following drug warrants in Lincolnshire and beyond
The warrants were executed in Lincoln, Leeds and Wolverhampton, on Tuesday and Wednesday (July 1 and 2) and took place in connection with suspected drug distribution in the Lincoln area, Lincolnshire Police said.
In total, 11 arrests were made across 11 warrants.
Of these 11, three people were charged and remanded in custody to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on July 30:
They are:
* Gabby Nganyi, 21, of Langrick Road, New York, Lincoln, who has been charged with:
- Possession of criminal property, namely cash (£3,819)
- Possession of a zombie knife
- Being concerned in the supply of cocaine – a Class A drug
- Being concerned in the supply of cannabis – a Class B drug
- Being concerned in the supply of Ketamine – a Class B drug
- Possession of cocaine with intent to supply
- Possession ketamine with intend to supply
* Brandan Taylor, 22, of no fixed address, who has been charged with:
- Being concerned in the supply of cocaine
- Being concerned in the supply of cannabis
- Being concerned in the supply of ketamine
- Possession of ketamine
- Possession of criminal property, namely cash
* Aaron Egan, 39, of Sugar Well Road, Meanwood, Leeds, who has been charged with:
- Being concerned in the supply of cocaine
- Being concerned in the supply of cannabis
- Being concerned in the supply of ketamine
Others have been charged and bailed with conditions, and are due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July:
* Luke Granger, 30, of Malvern Avenue, Washingborough, Lincoln, who has been charged with:
- Being concerned in the supply of cocaine
* Chloe Sharp, 26, of Pasture View Road, Rothwell, Leeds, who has been charged with:
- Being concerned in the supply of cocaine
- Possession of criminal property, namely cash (£60,050)
- Possession of cocaine
* Ryan Bellamy, 32, of Bunkers Hill, Lincoln, who has been charged with:
- The transfer to criminal property, namely cash, by means of setting up a business and paying its wages
* Stephanie Bellamy, 30, of Bunkers Hill, Lincoln, who has been charged with:
- The transfer to criminal property, namely cash, by means of setting up a business and paying its wages
There was also a further charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine for a 19-year-old from the Sleaford area.
Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class A and Class B and have been bailed pending further investigation.
A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the transfer of criminal property, namely cash, and has been bailed pending further investigation.