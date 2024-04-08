Man from Boston fined in multi-agency operation to tackle illegal fishing in Lincolnshire
The man was caught after Lincolnshire Rural Crime Action team carried out joint patrols with the Environment Agency, Angling Trust and Voluntary Bailiff officers from Boston & District Angling Association.
Called Operation Traverse, the multi-agency scheme aims to tackle fish theft and illegal fishing.
Police have now reported that Saulius Vasiliauskas, 52, of Kitwood Road, Boston, was found guilty of unlawfully taking fish in water in which there was a private right of fishery, namely, Boston and District Angling Association, in Horncastle Road, Boston.
The case was heard at Boston Magistrates Court on Friday, February 23, and Vasiliauskas was ordered to pay £1,326, including a £504 fine.
In a social media post following the hearing, The Angling Trust East of England said: “Yesterday was something of a stand out day for our Voluntary Bailiff Service as 3 VB's based in Lincolnshire became the first to formally give evidence in a magistrates court trial for the schedule 1 Theft Act offence of taking or destroying fish.
"During an organised joint patrol under Operation Traverse that included VBs, the EA and Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team, two dead pike were recovered in bags from near to where a lone male had been fishing on a Boston and District AA water. This specific location had been previously identified through regular intelligence submissions as a hot-spot area for fish theft and illegal fishing.
"As all of the fisheries support provided to both the EA and Police right across England is funded entirely through rod licence income, it is imperative that every incident is properly reported and recorded so, if you see anything illegal or suspicious at the waters edge, please report it to the EA on 0800 807060 or to the Police on 101/999 as appropriate. As this case demonstrates, information from reports can lead to intelligence submissions and ultimately, effective enforcement outcomes.”