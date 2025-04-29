Man from Chapel St Leonards wanted in connection with serious assault
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information to locate a man from Chapel St Leonards who is wanted in connection with a serious assault.
Jordan Winder is believed to have links with Doncaster, Rotherham, Sheffield and Skegness.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 24000176724.
You can also email [email protected], putting reference number 24000176724 in the subject line.
To remain anonymous, report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.