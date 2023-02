A Skegness man has made a first appearance in court accused of a sexual offence.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Jamie Dyer, 30, is charged with using a finger to assault a woman aged 16 or over at Skegness on November 26 last year.

Dyer, of West End, Hogsthorpe, appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case was sent to Lincoln Crown Court for a hearing on March 8.