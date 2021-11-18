Man from near Skegness fined over possession of shotgun

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Richard Hackett, 61, of Orby Road, Burgh le Marsh, admitted possessing the shotgun, which he had inherited from his late father, without a shotgun certificate, when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul Wood, prosecuting, said police had been at his home on another matter on September 29, when they were informed that he had an unlicensed shotgun and when they asked him about it, he told them where it was.

He said the officers found the .410 shotgun and ammunition where he had told them and he said he had

inherited it from his father and had not done anything about regulating his ownership.

In mitigation, it was said Hackett had had all his firearms as listed on his certificate seized by the police following his arrest on an excess alcohol offence, but that they did not take this shotgun, despite it being in the same gun cupboard, because it was not listed.

It was said the shotgun then just stayed there unused until police found it in September.

The magistrates fined Hackett £153 and ordered him to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.