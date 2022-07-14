Man from Skegness accused of assaulting emergency workers and arson faces trial

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Anthony John Pidgeon, 29, who lived at North Parade Extension, has previously admitted assaulting a police officer and a fire fighter during and following an incident at his home on May 29 and assaulting a custody detention officer the following day when he was due to appear in court.

He has, however, denied arson and damage to a police cell van on May 29.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting, Shelley Wilson said he had been in custody on remand since May 31 and although there had been plans to have a trial in July on the matters to which he had pleaded 'not guilty', it would now be August 18 before a trial could be held.

Claiming that this was a change of circumstances, Pidgeon, who was not represented, asked the magistrates to be released from prison on bail until his trial date.

Ms Wilson said there was 'real concern' about further offending if he was released on bail.

Pidgeon, who left the video link before a decision could be made by the magistrates, was remanded in custody until August 2 when he is expected to be further remanded until his trial.

Alsoo at Boston Magistrates’ Court, a Hogsthorpe driver was banned from driving for a year after being found to be under the influence of drugs.

Police stopped Jason Collier, in Boston because the registration plates on his car were covered with mud.

Collier, 46 of St Mary's Close, Hogsthorpe admitted driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Lottie Tyler said police stopped him while he was driving his VW Golf in Throld Street in Boston at 9.25am on January 28.

She said they could smell cannabis and when given a blood test was found to have 11 micrograms of cocaine and 4.2 micrograms of cannabis in his bloodstream, the legal limits being 10 and two respectively.

Mitigating, Saleem Khan said Collier had been giving a lift to a friend and had been completely open and

honest with the police.

Collier was fined £120 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.