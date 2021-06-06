Man from Skegness assaults former school friend over car payment

Boston Magistrates Court

Billy James Blease of Fagan's Way admitted assault of Marcus Leatherland by beating when he appeared

before Deputy District Judge Ray Allen-Khimani sitting at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jerena Tomaszewska said Mr Leatherland had gone to the Co-op in Burgh le Marsh at

5.15pm on January 24 and as he was crossing the car park to the store, he saw Blease, who he had known

for some years from schooldays, approach him and punch him to the head with a closed fist.

She said Mr Leatherland went to the shop and Blease followed him and tried to hit him again but he was

able to evade it.

However, Blease did manage to hit him a second time while he was in the shop and when he was in the

queue to pay, he saw Blease behind him saying: “You deserved that. You laughed at me when I got out of

my car.”

Blease, who was not represented said he accepted full responsibility.

He told the judge that they had had an altercation before about a car.

“He owes me money,” he told the court, “but I have apologised to him personally and it won't happen

again.”

Blease was fined £166 and ordered to pay £75 compensation to Mr Leatherland and £117 in court costs