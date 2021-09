Boston Magistrates' Court.

Luke Holden, 26, of Grosvenor Road, denied the allegations that he made threats to kill Rhea Toynbee and committed affray, as well as assaulting Ms Toynbee and Cameron Johnson.

All the offences are said to have been committed on September 3.

The magistrates at Boston Court declined jurisdiction, sending Holden to the Crown Court at Lincoln for trial with a first appearance on October 19.