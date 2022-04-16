Man from Skegness in 'very bad place' when he stole alcohol and beauty products

Boston Magistrates Court.

Ricky Leigh Briers, 48, of Grosvenor Road, who had admitted the theft from B & M in Burgh Road on

August 28 last year, was said to have dropped the bag in which he had placed the £193 worth of stolen goods when he was chased by store staff.

Prosecutor, Marie Stace said he had made off after dropping the bag, but was later identified from cctv images.

In mitigation, it was said Briers had been in a 'very bad place' last year and could not in fact remember the incident at all, but had fully admitted it when he saw the cctv images of him.

It was said that at the time he had been homeless and not in contact with mental health services and with his benefits sanctioned.

It was pointed out that there had been no offending since, that he now had his own accommodation, his benefits were now in place and he was working with 'We Are With You'.

The magistrates fined him £40 and ordered him to pay a total of £134 in court costs and charges.