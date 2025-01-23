Man from Skegness wanted by police for shop theft
Lincolnshire Police have issued this image of a man from Skegness who is wanted for shop theft.
Officers are appealing for help to locate Darren O’Mahoney, 41, of no fixed address.
The Force says he is also known to visit Chapel St Leonards.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with police in the following ways:
- By calling 101, quoting occurrence number 25000024547. Always call 999 in an emergency.
- By emailing Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team on [email protected], quoting occurrence number 25000024547.
- Or you can also report anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.