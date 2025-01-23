Man from Skegness wanted by police for shop theft

By Chrissie Redford
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 16:42 BST
WANTED - Darren O’Mahoney.WANTED - Darren O’Mahoney.
WANTED - Darren O’Mahoney.
Lincolnshire Police have issued this image of a man from Skegness who is wanted for shop theft.

Officers are appealing for help to locate Darren O’Mahoney, 41, of no fixed address.

The Force says he is also known to visit Chapel St Leonards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with police in the following ways:

  • By calling 101, quoting occurrence number 25000024547. Always call 999 in an emergency.
  • By emailing Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team on [email protected], quoting occurrence number 25000024547.
  • Or you can also report anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice