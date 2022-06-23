Man from Skegness wanted on child sex offences arrested in Portugal

If you can help the police dial 101.

Alistair Riggott, 53, of Grosvenor Road, was arrested on Tuesday by the Portuguese Judicial Police Fugitive Team in a joint operation with the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Riggott’s arrest follows a warrant issued by Boston Magistrates Court on October 19 last year when he failed to appear at court.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was charged with numerous offences relating to child sex abuse including attempting to cause a child to watch / look at an image of sexual activity, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage a child in sexual communication and the making and possession of indecent images of children.

A wanted man appeal was issued and a meticulous investigation launched into ascertaining Riggott’s whereabouts. Our investigation led to information that he had fled the Country and was living in Portugal.

DI David Mckean said: “The intensive combined efforts of our Officers, colleagues in Portugal, and the NCA led to this positive result and we are very grateful for the support.

"It’s an important message of reassurance to the public that we will do all in our power to ensure that a suspect is brought before the courts. It’s also a warning to fugitives that we will not give up the search until they are captured, wherever they may try to hide.”

Riggott remains in police custody in Portugal pending extradition proceedings.