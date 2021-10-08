Man from Skegness who rode motorcycle when drunk is banned

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Bradley Hodgman, 24, who was living in Cavendish Road at the time but has since moved to Leicestershire, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court.

Prosecuting, Darren Young said police stopped him at 8.15pm on September 3 when he was riding his Honda motorcycle in Cavendish Road and he was arrested after a positive breath test.

After giving a sample of 109 microgrammes of alcohol in his breath, he was found to have more than

three times the legal limit of 35, he said.

Mitigating, Anita Toal said Hodgman had been to a party and had 'drunk far too much', had then gone home, not driving, but had left home after a row with his partner, despite attempts by her and her father to stop him, and her father had telephoned the police.

She added that Hodgman was 'between jobs' at the moment.

He was banned from driving for 26 months but was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 26 weeks.