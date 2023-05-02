Register
Man from Skegness who said officer looked 'like a corner shop owner' is fined £150

A Skegness man has been fined £150 for a racially aggravated public order offence.

By Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 07:48 BST
Boston Magistrates' Court.Boston Magistrates' Court.
Boston Magistrates' Court.

David Sylvester said of a police officer: “He looks like a corner shop owner.”

Prosecutor Paul Wood told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that the remark was clearly referring to PC Shahzeb Baig’s ethnicity.

Sylvester, 40, also assaulted the officer by throwing a bowl of his spit and other bodily fluids over him.

The defendant, who had been taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, had earlier spat at and kicked Acting Sgt Connor Ingamells in Skegness.

Sylvester, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker and the public order offence on July 29 last year.

He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence.

Mark Hudson, mitigating, said it was telling of the episode that his client was arrested at 2am and at 2.30am had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and spent five days in a treatment centre.

Sylvester, of Grosvenor Road, was also fined £100 for the breach.