Man from Skegness who threatened teenager on bus is fined £100

Daniel Coleman, 30, was arrested after he was thrown off a bus in Horncastle Market Place following a complaint he had threatened the boy, Boston magistrates heard..
Prosecuting, Marie Stace said police officers told him to leave the area several times but he refused to do so and eventually he had to be arrested.
Coleman, of Glentworth Crescent, who admitted being drunk and disorderly, told the court he was an alcoholic and was 'doing his best'. However, he said: "Things are getting worse".
He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a total of £119 in court costs and charges.