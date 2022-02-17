Man from Skegness who threatened teenager on bus is fined £100

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Coleman, 30, was arrested after he was thrown off a bus in Horncastle Market Place following a complaint he had threatened the boy, Boston magistrates heard..

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said police officers told him to leave the area several times but he refused to do so and eventually he had to be arrested.

Coleman, of Glentworth Crescent, who admitted being drunk and disorderly, told the court he was an alcoholic and was 'doing his best'. However, he said: "Things are getting worse".