Asa Wilson, 35, of Spilsby, is wanted for breaching a restraining order, and the force is appealing for anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts to get in touch.If you have seen him or have information, email [email protected] or call police on 101, quoting occurrence number 23000669188.You can also provide information anonymously through the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/