Boston Magistrates' Court EMN-171025-170500001

Gary Gosling, 33, of Poppy Drive in Coningsby, had admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order imposed in 2019, on four occasions in March.

Appearing before District Judge Peter Veits, sitting at Boston Magistrates Court, it was said Gosling had been drunkenly shouting in the street and banging on neighbours’ doors in the middle of the night.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court also heard that Gosling was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence order, which was in force until December this year.

Prosecutor Paul Wood said Gosling’s actions had left his neighbours in Poppy Drive with ‘sleepless nights’ and ‘feeling stressed’ and worried as to what he might do next.

Mitigating, Linford Fuller said Gosling had suffered from bi-polar disorder since he was 15 or 16, and had also been through the care system.

He said that ‘every now and then’ the memories of that time came back and he sought to get rid of them by consuming alcohol.

He said Gosling had recently discovered that his mother had a medical condition and his heavy drinking in March had followed that discovery.

Mr Fuller said Gosling was aware that his accommodation was ‘at risk’ but what had taken place in March was ‘a blip’ and he was ‘very sorry’ for it.

The Probation Service said his performance on his existing community order was ‘quite poor’, primarily because of his alcohol abuse.

The judge told him it was ‘inevitable’ he had to go to prison for the repeated breaches of the criminal behaviour order, and for breaching the suspended order.

He sentenced him to four weeks custody for breaching the suspended sentence, and 12 weeks custody for each of the breaches of the criminal behaviour order in March.

The latter will run concurrently, making a total of 16 weeks in prison for Gosling.