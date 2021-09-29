Man in court after throwing things in supermarket and swearing

Court news

Mariusz Bartold, 49, of Red Lion Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Lawrence Lane, Boston, when he appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that police were called to a supermarket in West Street on August 28 where Bartold had been throwing items around and was aggressive and swearing.

Prosecuting, Ela Crighton said police spoke to him but he became more and more aggressive and swearing and refused to move on so he was eventually arrested. She said Bartold had a number of previous convictions for drunkenness and was subject to a community order imposed for assault in June as well as two conditional discharges, one imposed just six weeks before this latest offence.

Bartold, who told the magistrates he could not remember the incident, said he wanted alcohol treatment but was told no court order for this could be imposed for the offence he was facing and he was advised to speak to his offender manager at the probation service about his drinking issues.