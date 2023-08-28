A man is to appear in court today (Monday) charged with the burglary of a caravan in Ingoldmells.

If you want to report a crime, call 101.

Stephen Grimes, 67, of Central Avenue, Ingoldmells, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, 28 August, and has been charged with an offence of burglary.

He will appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

This follows a report that a caravan in Ingoldmells had been broken into just after 4am on Saturday and a laptop and handbag were stolen.

Burglary is recorded as the top crime concern for residents across the county and Lincolnshire Police’s campaign Beating Burglary Together sees officers working closely with their communities to reduce the number of burglaries and the fear of them happening.

One aim of the campaign is to share what the police are doing in response to burglary trends, hotspots and where a series of burglaries may be happening. The Force is doing this by sharing more information so communities can understand any risks, can take precautions and look out for their neighbours and people in the local community.

Across the county, local Neighbourhood Policing Teams are also working with local people and visitors to reduce the opportunities for an offence to be committed and to trace offenders swiftly, recovering stolen property and bringing offenders to justice.

Alongside the Beating Burglary Together campaign, police launched the Summertime Policing Plan for 2023 covering they will protect people, their property and work with East Coast communities. The plan aims to stop crime and anti-social behaviour, protect people from harm and help those in need. By being in the heart of our communities, listening to communities, and working with partners, police can ensure they meet the needs of people who live or visit the East cCoast.

Operation Songlark is part of the Summertime Policing Plan that focuses on burglary offences on the coast. As part of the Force’s commitment to reducing the number of burglaries, the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams are engaging with people in the area of caravan parks during the season, providing crime prevention advice to visitors and caravan park owners.

Working together allows a swift response to any reports of suspicious activity, any burglaries that have happened, locating suspects and recovering stolen property.