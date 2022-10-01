Man in court following disturbance at a retirement living scheme near Skegness

Police outside Dobson Court in Burgh le Marsh earlier this year.

Graham Whiley, 52 – a resident at Dobson Court in Market Close, Burgh le Marsh – is charged with using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence in relation to an incident on Saturday, September 17.

Whiley appeared at Boston Magistrates via a video link from Lincoln Prison, in which he confirmed his name and date-of-birth.

Defence solicitor, Helen Coney, told magistrates his fitness to plea needed to be assessed.

The latest incident follows a number of alleged disturbances reported to our newspaper by residents this year in which emergency services were called to the building.

Sarah Sutton, Director of New Customers and Specialist Housing, said: "We are working closely with the Police and our Community Safety team on this matter.”