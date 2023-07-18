Register
Man in custody charged with three burglaries along coast

A 41-year-old man has been charged with three burglaries along the Lincolnshire coast in which cash and jewellery were stolen.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST
A man is in custody charged with three burglaries in Anderby and Huttoft.

The incidents took place on August 15 last year at properties in Anderby and Huttoft.

Shane Deakin, of Corporation Road in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, appeared yesterday (Monday) at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded into custody.

Deakin is charged with burglaries of homes in 2022 in which bungalows were targeted and cash and jewellery were reported stolen; on August 15 at Chauntry Road, Alford, on September 1 at Alford Road, Huttoft and on 6 October at Sea Road, Anderby.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact the investigating officer by emailing [email protected]

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/

Last month, Lincolnshire Police launched a campaign, Beating Burglary Together, in which the Force set out its commitment to tackle crime.