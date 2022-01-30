Man in custody following a fatal A16 collision near Boston

Lincolnshire police force control room received a report of a collision involving a white BMW 420, which was travelling towards Spalding, and a silver Toyota Yaris, which was heading towards Boston.
This happened at around 9.47pm.
A police spokesman said: “The front seat passenger of the Toyota, a 76-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene, whilst the 72-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The driver of the BMW, a male aged 37, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test.
“He suffered minor injuries, and remains in custody.”
If you can assist police with their investigation, or have dash cam footage, contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 428 of January 28, email [email protected] and put the incident number in the subkject line, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111