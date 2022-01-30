Man in custody following a fatal A16 collision near Boston

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

Lincolnshire police force control room received a report of a collision involving a white BMW 420, which was travelling towards Spalding, and a silver Toyota Yaris, which was heading towards Boston.

This happened at around 9.47pm.

A police spokesman said: “The front seat passenger of the Toyota, a 76-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene, whilst the 72-year-old female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The driver of the BMW, a male aged 37, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a roadside breath test.

“He suffered minor injuries, and remains in custody.”