Man in his 60s punched in the face by teenager during attack in Gainsborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 60s was assaulted outside a pub in Gainsborough.

The altercation took place outside the White Horse pub on Silver Street, Gainsborough

Shortly after 8pm on Friday, December 2, Lincolnshire Police received reports of a group of youths having an altercation with a male wearing a high-vis jacket outside the White Horse pub on Silver Street.

One of the youths assaults the victim by punching him in the face.

Thankfully, the victim sustained minor injuries.

It is believed that six males and one female witnessed the assault and intervened.

The youths left the scene and shortly after, it was reported another altercation took place with other members of the public being assaulted between White Horse and Argos on Silver Street.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault.

He has been released on police bail while inquiries are ongoing.

The police are keen to speak to those who witnessed the incident to help progress their investigations.

If you have not yet come forward, please get in touch by calling Detective Constable Cesar Morais on 01427 816212 quoting incident 410 of December 2, or by emailing Detective Constable Cesar Morais on [email protected] quoting incident 410 of December 2.