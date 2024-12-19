Man in his 80s suffers ‘serious’ head injuries after incident in Snitterby

A man in his 80s is said to have suffered serious head injuries.

Officers are investigating after Lincolnshire Police was alerted to an incident at Church Lane in the village just after 1.20pm on Tuesday, December 17 involving a man in his 50s and a man in his 80s who had a verbal altercation which is reported to have got physical resulting in the injury.

A force spokesman said: “At this stage, we are keen to establish the circumstances of exactly what happened and we are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident who we have not yet spoken with to come forward so we can take their account.

“We are also asking for people in the area to check any Ring or similar doorbell footage, CCTV, or dashcam footage they might have which may have captured either video or audio of anything taking place.

“The timescales we are asking you check are between 1pm and 1.30pm.”

The spokesman added that a 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.

If you can help, call 101 and ask for the duty DS at Lincoln and West Lindsey CID, quoting incident number 208 of December 17 or email [email protected], quoting incident number 208 of December 17.

Or you can share information completely anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.