Man in serious condition after stabbing in Sleaford

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious stabbing.

Lincolnshire Police officers were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries in Mareham Lane, Sleaford at around 3.30pm on Sunday (May 15).

The force says the victim, in his 30s suffered multiple stab wounds in the incident. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A police spokesman said: “We have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH). He remains in police custody.”

Detective Inspector Remy Simon said: “We are carrying out investigations in this area and you may see an increased police presence while we do that. We know this might be worrying, and we would like to reassure you that we believe this to be an isolated incident. There are a number of lines of enquiry we are following up on.

“The victim was found near a busy road and there is a good chance that our local community may have information or footage which could help our enquiries, so we would encourage people to check their dashcams, Go-Pros or CCTV as soon as possible and share anything which may help with us. We’d like to hear about, or view, anything you may have, no matter how small you think it is, as every piece of information could prove vital.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 262 of May 15.