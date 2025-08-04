Man intervening in dog attack alleged to have been racially abused

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

A man is said to have been racially abused after he intervened in a dog attack.

The incident is reported to have happened on Fenside Road in Boston at approximately 10am on Sunday, July 27.

Lincolnshire Police say it is alleged that the man was walking along Fenside Road when he saw a German Shepherd attempting to attack a smaller dog — believed to be a Chihuahua — being walked by a woman.

The woman quickly picked up her dog to protect it from harm.

In an effort to prevent further danger, the man called out to distract the German Shepherd. The dog then displayed aggressive behaviour towards him, say police.

"Shortly afterwards, a man emerged from a nearby property, called the dog back, and directed racially abusive language at the victim,” they said in a statement.

“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any relevant information to come forward. We are particularly keen to speak with the woman who was walking the smaller dog, as she may have vital information.”

If you have any details that could assist the investigation, including dashcam or doorbell footage from the area — contact PC Ellie Gooch on [email protected] quoting 25000442492 in the subject heading.