Man jailed after more than 160 cannabis plants seized at property in Boston
Anxhelo Dushkll, 27, was arrested on Wednesday (January 8) after police executed a warrant in Spilsby Road.
In total, 164 cannabis plants were seized in the operation.
Dushkll, of Spilsby Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis – a class B drug.
He would go on to be sentenced to serve eight months in prison and be ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
Following the case, Lincolnshire Police credited the part played by the public in the operation, saying that they took action at the address due to ‘some very helpful intelligence provided by the local community’.
A spokesman for the force said: “This is yet another outstanding example of how valuable the intelligence is that you bring to us.”
“Reporting instances of anti-social behaviour (ASB) via the appropriate channels helps us to build a better intelligence picture to be able to respond, proactively disrupt and prevent instances of ASB,” they added.
On reporting crimes, police gave the following advice:
- If you see a crime in progress, call 999.
- If you wish to report suspicious activity or pass on information about someone you believe may be involved in ASB, call 101.
- Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
- If you have any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage, relating to ASB from the past, send this to the Neighbourhood Police Team via [email protected]