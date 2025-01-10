Man jailed after more than 160 cannabis plants seized at property in Boston

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2025, 09:54 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 09:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been jailed after more than 160 cannabis plants were seized at a property in Boston.

Anxhelo Dushkll, 27, was arrested on Wednesday (January 8) after police executed a warrant in Spilsby Road.

In total, 164 cannabis plants were seized in the operation.

Dushkll, of Spilsby Road, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday, charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis – a class B drug.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
More than 160 cannabis plants were seized as a result of the warrant in Spilsby Road, Boston.More than 160 cannabis plants were seized as a result of the warrant in Spilsby Road, Boston.
More than 160 cannabis plants were seized as a result of the warrant in Spilsby Road, Boston.

He would go on to be sentenced to serve eight months in prison and be ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Following the case, Lincolnshire Police credited the part played by the public in the operation, saying that they took action at the address due to ‘some very helpful intelligence provided by the local community’.

A spokesman for the force said: “This is yet another outstanding example of how valuable the intelligence is that you bring to us.”

“Reporting instances of anti-social behaviour (ASB) via the appropriate channels helps us to build a better intelligence picture to be able to respond, proactively disrupt and prevent instances of ASB,” they added.

Another photograph released by Lincolnshire Police following the conclusion of the case.Another photograph released by Lincolnshire Police following the conclusion of the case.
Another photograph released by Lincolnshire Police following the conclusion of the case.

On reporting crimes, police gave the following advice:

  • If you see a crime in progress, call 999.
  • If you wish to report suspicious activity or pass on information about someone you believe may be involved in ASB, call 101.
  • Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
  • If you have any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage, relating to ASB from the past, send this to the Neighbourhood Police Team via [email protected]
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice