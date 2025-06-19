Man jailed after pleading guilty to threatening to kill victim in Alford area

Jailed - Thomas Russell.

A man, who pleaded guilty to making threats to kill to his victim in the Alford area, has been jailed.

Thomas Russell, formerly of Mayfield Street in Melton Mowbray, was sentenced when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, June 15.

In addition to the threats to kill charge, Lincolnshgire Police said Russell was convicted of affray and criminal damage

In a statement after the hearing, police said the 36-year-old, who pleaded guilty to the offences, turned up at his victim’s house in March where he damaged their vehicle and gate, leaving before officers arrived.

Russell returned several hours later, shouting abuse at his victim before breaking into their house and attempting to force entry into the bathroom where the victim was hiding.

Earlier in the day he had phoned one of his victim’s friends and threatened to kill them, police said.

Russell was sentenced to 22 months in prison for his crimes and he was issued with a protection from harassment order.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Russell’s actions were completely unacceptable and caused significant distress to his victim.

“He damaged their property and forced his way into their home - a private and sacred place.

“We will do everything in our power to bring people who commit such acts to justice and will pursue all lines of enquiry available to us.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in this case and we hope this result brings Russell’s victim some form of closure and allows them to begin to move on.”