Man jailed after sexually assaulting teenage girl

Jailed - Christopher Waby.

A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl under the age of 16.

Lincolnshire Police say Christopher Waby, of Chapel Lane, Keadby, committed the offence in the Market Rasen area, in May 2023.

He was sentenced on Monday (October 13) at Lincoln Crown Court, and a restraining order has also been imposed, to prevent any future contact with the victim.

DC Marie Williamson, of the police's Protecting Vulnerable Persons Department, said: “The victim in this case has been extremely brave in speaking out about this offence.

"This custodial sentence sends a message that this type of offence will not be tolerated.

"Although the victim will never be able to forget what happened, we hope that this sentence will give her some conclusion and go some way to help her start to rebuild her life."

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence, is being encouraged by Lincolnshire Police to report it as soon as possible.

“Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe,” police said.

“If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s okay.”

Visit ‘Support for victims of rape and sexual assault’ at www.lincs.police.uk to find out what other organisations can help and support you.