Man jailed for 18 months after repeatedly punching woman

​A man from Louth who attacked a woman in her 20s earlier this year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Charlie Bradbury, 28, of Burghley Crescent, was arrested and charged with Actual Bodily Harm (ABH) after Lincolnshire Police received reports that a man had punched a woman several times during the evening of February 16, and into the early hours of February 17 in Louth.

The victim received multiple bruises, and after an investigation by East Lindsey Response Investigation Team (RIT), Bardbury was subsequently charged.

