Man jailed for 22 years for raping woman at knifepoint

David King. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

​A Lincolnshire man who repeatedly raped a woman at knifepoint and sexually abused two girls was today (Friday) jailed for 22 years.

​David King, 42, of no fixed address, was found guilty of six sexual charges after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (June 7) – one charge of indecent assault on a child aged under 13, two charges of sexual assault on a child, another offence on a child aged under 13, and two charges of rape on an adult.

Some of the offences occurred in the Louth area.

Impact statements from each of the three victims, who can not be named to protect their anonymity, were read out in court.

One of King's victims, then a child, described how she regularly suffered from anxiety and panic attacks.

Now an adult, the woman said she went from being a "shy, happy girl" to someone who was unable to attend school.

"It paralysed me," the woman added, "I felt like a prisoner in my own body."

A second victim, now an adult, described how her mental health had deteriorated and she now struggled to trust men.

"I really struggle to trust anyone," the woman revealed. "I am constantly suspicious."

An impact statement was also read out from a third victim, who was raped by King as an adult.

She described how King had left her terrified of knives.

"The fear of him being free scares the life out of me," she added.

King was arrested in 2020 following a complaint to the police.

The court heard King had no previous convictions and had been in custody since December.

John McNally, mitigating for King, told the court he had a difficult childhood and had considered self harm.

"It is his first convictions," Mr McNally said. "The first investigations were in 2021.

"The remand to prison has been keenly felt by him."

King pleaded not guilty to all charges, but was found guilty by the jury.

Passing sentence, Judge Nigel Godsmark KC said he was satisfied King felt entitled to take sexual gratification from females.

Judge Godsmark told King he had used a knife "to terrorise" the victim of his adult rapes and had caused substantial psychological harm to the victim of the oral rape.

King was made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.