Man jailed for cannabis production caught hiding in a rose bush

Cannabis plants discovered at a property on Wyberton West Road, in Boston. Photo: Lincs Police

A man has been jailed for eight months after Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) officers conducted enquiries at an address in Boston, following reports of a suspected cannabis grow.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Police have said that Francesko Refitaj, 21, of Wyberton West Road, Boston, pleaded guilty to the production of a controlled drug of Class B – cannabis and was sentenced to eight months in prison when he appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday (August 29).

A force spokesperson said officers from Boston NPT had received intelligence from concerned members of the community suggesting that there may be a cannabis grow inside the property on Wyberton West Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Will Robson and PC Pratt were conducting enquiries at around 12.25pm on Thursday August 20, the spokesperson said. After knocking on the door and receiving no answer, PC Pratt investigated the rear of the property. A man is said to have then ran from the front of the address but was detained a short distance down the street after Sergeant Robson chased the man, being guided by helpful members of the public. The man was located hiding within a rose bush - a painful experience for all those involved.

Officers located approximately 114 cannabis plants in the property which were estimated to have potential yields as follows:

If sold in kilograms (£3,000 to £5,000 per kilogram) the cannabis from this property could achieve values of approximately £9,000 to £45,000.

If sold in ounces, the cannabis from this property could achieve values of £18,360 to £64,800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If selling in grams, the cannabis from this property could achieve values of £30,240 to £90,720.

The cannabis plants and potential yields from this property are consistent with commercial production of cannabis, said police

Sergeant Will Robson of Boston’s NPT said: “We are extremely grateful to members of our community who came forward with information that helped us to take action at this premises. Thanks to their vigilance, we were able to disrupt illegal activity and safeguard the public.

“Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all residents in Boston. We encourage anyone with further concerns or information to contact us directly or speak with their local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”