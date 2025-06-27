Man jailed for controlling and coercive and violence offences

Jailed - Kane O’Donnell.

A victim who lived in fear, pain, and uncertainty, wondering if she would ever see justice has thanked police for bringing her abuser to justice after he was jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement from Lincolnshire Police, the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “It's incredibly difficult for victims of abuse to come forward, especially when they fear they won't be believed or protected.

"Seeing that justice is possible can offer hope and courage to those still suffering in silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope that by acknowledging the harm that was done can serve as a powerful message to other victims: that their voices matter, and that the police will take them seriously.

"I truly believe seeking and obtaining justice can be life changing and I thank all the officers involved for their time and all the work they do to support and protect our community.”

The charges against her abuser relate to multiple violent incidents. Lincolnshire Police said his victim now hopes that other victims who might be in similar situations can see that they can seek and obtain justice too.

Following sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (20 June), Police Constable Andy Taylor, said: “I want to commend the immense bravery and strength shown by the victim throughout this investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To come forward, to speak up, and to support a case like this while emotionally entangled with someone who has caused harm requires extraordinary courage.

"She placed her trust in us under deeply painful circumstances, and it’s because of that trust and resilience that we were able to bring this offender before the courts.

“Let me be absolutely clear: we treat reports of harm or wrongdoing with the utmost seriousness it deserves. We are steadfast in our commitment to supporting those affected and ensuring offenders are held to account through due process via the justice system.”

With the resounding evidence presented on the case, Kane O’Donnell, 21, of Beresford Avenue, Skegness, was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to:

Intentional strangulation - sentenced to 27 months (concurrent)

Two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning ABH – sentenced to six months (concurrent) and 12 months (concurrent)

Two counts of assault by beating – sentenced to one month (concurrent) and one month (concurrent)

Engaging in controlling / coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship – sentenced to eight months (concurrent)

A further charge of making a threat to kill was ordered to lie on file and an indefinite restraining order was imposed.