Man jailed for lashing out in street row involving partner, family and neighbours

Gary Holdaway - sentenced to 16 months in prison for assaults.

Gary Holdaway, 32, turned up at the home of his partner's mother and sister in Sleaford after being locked out from the property where he was living.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the couple had been arguing throughout the day and Holdaway's partner had gone to her mother's address with three children after becoming upset that he had gone out drinking on Valentine's Day.

Sam Lowne, prosecuting, said Holdaway ignored requests to stop messaging his partner and also sent an insensitive message regarding another family member.

After arriving at the address at around midnight, Holdaway became involved in an argument with a number of family members, Mr Lowne said.

During the incident Holdaway admitted assaulting his partner, her mother and his partner's sister.

He also admitted swinging a punch at the boyfriend of his partner's sister.

Mr Lowne said Holdaway grabbed one of the women by the breast and hit her with an uppercut.

The court heard a male neighbour was also struck by Holdaway after trying to carry out a citizen's arrest.

Mr Lowne said that neighbour described Holdaway punching his partner with a blow which was so hard "she came off her feet". The neighbour added she may have been unconscious before she hit the ground.

Holdaway, of no fixed address, admitted three charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one charge of assault by beating and one charge of common assault on February 14 this year.

During interview Holdaway told police he went to the property for an argument and initially claimed his partner fell to the floor by accident.

But when confronted with the prosecution accounts Holdaway admitted he could not remember anything after taking alcohol and cocaine.

Anna Soubry, mitigating for Holdaway, acknowledged he faced a custodial sentence but argued it could be suspended.

"He is a very good example of someone who has been in custody since these incidents and who has now learnt his lesson," Miss Soubry explained.

"I have three certificates from the prison and he is always someone who has worked in the family window cleaning business.

"Writing is one of his skills and he has written a letter of apology to the court."

In the letter which Miss Soubry read out in court, Mr Holdaway admitted he was a family man whose life had been blighted by drink and drugs

"I can do so much in the community if I am given a second chance," Mr Holdaway said.

"What I did that night is totally inexcusable."

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Holdaway she was not satisfied he was suitable for rehabilitation in the community.

"The incident lasted around 30 minutes. Fortunately the children were asleep but it was witnessed by other members of the public," Judge Sjolin Knight said.