A man who carried out a sneak-in burglary at the home of an 83-year-old Boston man has been jailed for 21 months.

Lincoln Crown Court

Harry Liebanas-Rolfe, 32, formerly of Lincoln Lane, Boston, admitted burgling a property in Tennyson Close, Boston, on August 9 last year.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, told the court on Wednesday that Liebanas-Rolfe was recorded walking down the street, entering through an unlocked door and coming out 30 seconds later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Howes said: "This was a sneak-in thirty second unforced burglary which was recorded on a neighbours CCTV.

"The then victim, an 83-year-old man, was inside but was not disturbed, perhaps sleeping.

"Two store cards and £25 cash were taken from his wallet in a TV unit."

The court heard Liebanas-Rolfe was caught on CCTV trying to use one of the cards at a shop in Market Place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liebanas-Rolfe later told police he was homeless, did not know where he was on 9 August and did not recognise the person on the CCTV.

In an impact statement, the victim, now 84, said he felt less safe in his home since the burglary and did not like to leave his windows open.

Lucia Harrington, mitigating, told the court there was limited intrusion during the burglary.

Miss Harrington said: "It was not targetting of an elderly victim. He did not know who the victim was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This was 30 seconds in and out. There was no ransacking. The occupier was neither disturbed or confronted."

"There is genuine remorse,"Miss Harrington added. "He can not believe he has been so stupid."

The court heard Liebanas-Rolfe had been doing well in prison since he was remanded in custody and had no previous convictions for burglary.

"He is working as a tailor making prison joggers," Miss Harrington added. "He has also been unloading food deliveries."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Liebanas-Rolfe he had been told which property to go to, and that the door would be open.

The judge’s remark came from the defendant's probation report in which he told the probation officer that he was told the house number and that the door would be open, but he didn't know the age of the victim.