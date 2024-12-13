Michael Watling - jailed.

A man who was part of a group who carried out a shooting in a remote Lincolnshire village has been jailed for nine years and nine months.

Michael Watling, 37, admitted being in close proximity to a gunman who fired a shotgun into the leg of another man at a property in Little Steeping, near Spilsby.

Lincoln Crown Court heard on Thursday the victim had nothing to do with the disagreement that had prompted the shooting and was simply "in the wrong place at wrong time."

The court was told Watling, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, did not pull the trigger of the weapon but forensic tests on the black jacket he was wearing showed he was close by at the time.

The victim of the shooting, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious injury to his leg after the shotgun was discharged in Thorpe Bank, Little Steeping, at around 1am on Saturday 25 May.

Watling, of Guard House Avenue, Keighley, had faced an offence of attempted murder but the Crown Prosecution Service indicated they would not pursue that charge after he admitted a count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said a witness at the scene described the gunman wearing a green parka style jacket.

A warning shot had been fired through the front door before the victim, who was visiting his brother, went outside to investigate.

When he got outside onto the drive the victim saw a man who was grinning and carrying a shotgun, the court heard.

The victim turned to run away but was shot in the leg. Over 90 pellets were later recovered from his body.

In total three or four shots were discharged at the victim who was in Lincolnshire visiting his brother.

Mr Janes added: "This was not his issue, he wasn't the focus of what this was all about."

Watling and his car was recognised by one of the witnesses.

The victim, who was present in court, has undergone extensive surgery.

In an impact statement he described being "fed up" with his medical battle and just wanting to get his life back to normal.

John McNally, mitigating, said the biggest punishment for Watling was his separation from his much loved son.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told Watling he attended at the property to cause serious harm.

"Their nights' fun was shattered by you and your associates who went to the property with a firearm," Judge Sjolin Knight said.

Judge Sjolin Knight said a shot was fired into the front door without any thought for who was inside.

This prompted the victim to come out and to be faced by the gunman who discharged the shotgun.

"As he lay their defenceless he was sure he was going to be killed," Judge Sjolin Knight added.

Detective Superintendent Richard Myszczyszyn said the sentencing “sends a clear message that violent crimes, especially those involving firearms, will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire”.

"The meticulous investigation and subsequent conviction highlight our commitment to ensuring justice for victims and making Lincolnshire the safest place to live, work, and visit,” he said.

"I hope this outcome provides some reassurance to those affected by this crime and also our wider communities.”