Man left with a broken jaw and damaged teeth following a serious assault in Boston
Police say his injuries are ‘life-changing’.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault that left a man with what they describe as “life-changing injuries”.
The incident took place on the afternoon of Saturday, October 1.
A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s was reportedly approached by three unknown males believed to be in their 20s on Wide Bargate, outside the Boston shopping park.
“The victim suffered a broken jaw and damaged teeth. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
“If you witnessed the incident or noticed any unusual behaviour in the area between 4pm and 5:15pm, please get in touch.”
You can contact police by dialing 101 and quoting incident 114 of 1 October, or email [email protected] quoting the same incident number.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.