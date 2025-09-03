Man pleads guilty to possessing knife and using racially aggravated language

Lincoln Magistrates’ Court.

A man from Skegness has pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in a public place and for using racially aggravated language.

David Morrissey of Somersby Grove was arrested on Monday and subsequently charged with five different offences.

Lincolnshire Police say the offences all relate to incidents which took place on Saturday, August 30, at different locations in Skegness.

Morrissey was charged with the following:

• Possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place - Criminal Justice Act 1988 (30/08/2025)

• Racially / religiously aggravated fear / provocation of violence by words / writing (30/08/2025)

• Use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear to of / provoke unlawful violence (30/08/2025)

• Use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear to of / provoke unlawful violence (30/08/2025)

He appeared at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (Tuesday, September 2) where he pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded into custody.

Morrissey will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.