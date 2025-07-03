Man released on bail after assault in Boston

A man held in connection with an assault in Boston has been released on bail, Lincolnshire Police has said.

The 28-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The update, made today (Monday, July 7), relates to an incident that took place outside The Moon Under Water Wetherspoon’s pub, in High Street, in the early hours of Thursday (July 3).

The victim – a man in his 30s – sustained ‘serious head injuries’ and was taken to hospital, police said.

No update has been given on his condition.

“Our investigation continues,” a spokesman for the police said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man has suffered ‘serious head injuries’ in an assault in Boston, police have said.

The offence took place in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, July 3) outside The Moon Under Water Wetherspoon’s pub, in High Street, Lincolnshire Police has said.

“The victim, a man in his 30s, sustained serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains,” a spokesman for the force said a short time ago. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and was taken to custody, they added.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” the spokesman continued.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” they added.