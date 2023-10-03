Lincolnshire Police have announced this morning (Tuesday) that a 27-year-old man from a village south of Lincoln, who was arrested on suspicion of rape has been released on bail.

Lincolnshire Police have released a 27 year old man on bail.

it relates to an alleged incident in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 30) at a property in Campus Way, Lincoln.

A 27 year old man from the Sleaford area was arrested after police enquiries on suspicion of rape but was later released with no further action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lincolnshire police spokesman said officers on Sunday afternoon then arrested another 27-year-old man, from a village south of Lincoln, on suspicion of rape.

he has now been released on bail.

Superintendent Phil Baker said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation involving several different lines of enquiry.

“Our officers have been engaging with people in the area and will continue to do so.

“We take reports of rape and sexual assault extremely seriously, and I’d encourage those who’ve been victims of those crimes to come forward and make contact.”