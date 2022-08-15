Man sentenced for seven years for GBH

Dean Simpson, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (August 12) where he was sentenced .
Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on Sunday January 9 last year following reports of an altercation at the address.
A woman in her 30s was found with knife wounds on her throat and stomach, and was taken to hospital.
Thankfully, her injuries were not life-threatening injuries.
Simpson was arrested and charged with attempted murder on 10 January. He attended Lincoln Crown Court on 23 June and pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.
Lincolnshire Police’s Detective Constable Natalie Farrow, who led the investigation, said: “We hope this sentence brings some form of closure to the victim, and our thoughts are with her and her family at this time.”