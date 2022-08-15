Man sentenced for seven years for GBH

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincoln Crown Court.

Dean Simpson, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (August 12) where he was sentenced .

Emergency services attended Manor Drive at Halton Holegate on Sunday January 9 last year following reports of an altercation at the address.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 30s was found with knife wounds on her throat and stomach, and was taken to hospital.

Thankfully, her injuries were not life-threatening injuries.

Simpson was arrested and charged with attempted murder on 10 January. He attended Lincoln Crown Court on 23 June and pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.