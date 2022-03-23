Martin Culverhouse, of The Fairway, Woodthorpe Hall Leisure Park in Woodthorpe, had been convicted of driving with excess alcohol and assaulting the officer by beating at a hearing earlier in March after denying the offences and the case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said he had driven in the leisure park, which was open to the public, while intoxicated at 8.45pm on May 10 last year and had assaulted the officer when he was being arrested.

He gave a reading of 76 micrograms of alcohol in his breath, the legal limit is 35.

At Boston Magistrates Court for sentence, Mr Culverhouse claimed the reading had been misleading as it was taken more than two hours after he had stopped driving and he had been drinking in the meantime.

He said he was embarrassed by the whole affair.

He was ordered to observe an electronically monitored curfew between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next eight weeks and was banned from driving for 17 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course, which will reduce the period of the ban by 17 weeks.