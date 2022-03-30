Man stole £100 worth wine and assaulted store employee

Boston Magistrates' Court.

David Duckham, 44, of Reynard Street admitted the eight thefts as well as an assault on a store employee who tried to stop him.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates Court, Paul Wood said Duckham stole the bottles of wine on eight

occasions between January 8 and 14, on one occasion actually waiting outside for the store to open before going in and stealing wine.

He said that he went in on three occasion on January 11 and on that day a member of the staff tried to stop him, but Duckham pushed him out of the way.

He said the total value of the wine stolen amounted to £101.

Mitigating, Tony Davies said Duckham had been an alcoholic for 20 years and that normally his mother would give him money to buy alcohol, but she had been away in Cornwall at the time.

After asking the Probation Service to interview and report on him, the magistrates were told that

Duckham had left the court building and not returned to be sentenced so a warrant was issued for his