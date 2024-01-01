Man suffers stab wound injuries in New Year’s Eve incident in Horncastle

A man in his 50s has suffered stab wound injuries following an incident in Horncastle on New Year’s Eve.

Lincolnshire Police.

The assault is believed to have happened in Wharf Road, Horncastle, at around 11pm last night.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, and his condition is said to be stable.

No arrests have been made, and now Lincolnshire Police is appealing for anyone with any information, dashcam footage or CCTV to get in touch.