Man summoned to court after fatal collision at Ingoldmells

By Chrissie Redford
Published 20th May 2025, 13:50 BST
Richard Gregory has been summoned to court accused of causing death by careless driving
A 57-year-old man has been summoned to court following the death of a pedestrian in a collision at Ingoldmells.

Richard Gregory, of Chapelfield Crescent, Rotherham, is accused of causing death by careless driving.

The summons follows an investigation into a collision at Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells which sadly led to the death of a 63-year-old pedestrian on Saturday, 12 August 2023.

Mr Gregory is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 4.

