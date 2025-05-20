Man summoned to court after fatal collision at Ingoldmells
A 57-year-old man has been summoned to court following the death of a pedestrian in a collision at Ingoldmells.
Richard Gregory, of Chapelfield Crescent, Rotherham, is accused of causing death by careless driving.
The summons follows an investigation into a collision at Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells which sadly led to the death of a 63-year-old pedestrian on Saturday, 12 August 2023.
Mr Gregory is due to appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 4.