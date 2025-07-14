Man sustains facial injuries in alleged assault in Ingoldmells

By Chrissie Redford
Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.placeholder image
Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation after a man received facial injuries in an alleged assault in Ingoldmells.

The incident took place outside a Chinese takeaway on Sea Lane during the early hours of Sunday, April 27.

After carrying out multiple lines of enquiry – including house to house enquiries, CCTV enquiries and other avenues – police are now turning to the local community for further information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Force released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. Although the image is grainy, police are hoping someone recognises the man because they believe he may have information that may assist inquiries.

Anyone who knows who he is, or has any information that can assist inquiries, should get in touch with Sergeant Rhys Cordy in the Response Investigation Team (RIT) by emailing [email protected]. Quote occurrence 25000240779 in the subject line.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice