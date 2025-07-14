Man sustains facial injuries in alleged assault in Ingoldmells
The incident took place outside a Chinese takeaway on Sea Lane during the early hours of Sunday, April 27.
After carrying out multiple lines of enquiry – including house to house enquiries, CCTV enquiries and other avenues – police are now turning to the local community for further information.
The Force released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to. Although the image is grainy, police are hoping someone recognises the man because they believe he may have information that may assist inquiries.
Anyone who knows who he is, or has any information that can assist inquiries, should get in touch with Sergeant Rhys Cordy in the Response Investigation Team (RIT) by emailing [email protected]. Quote occurrence 25000240779 in the subject line.