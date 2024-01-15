Man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries following incident in Boston

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed or recorded footage of the incident to come forward

Lincolnshire Police are looking for witnesses to an incident in Boston yesterday (Sunday) that saw a man taken to hospital with ‘serious’ injuries.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Witham Street just before 11pm on Sunday, 14 January, following a report of a fight outside of the Carpenters Arms.

“A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

“As part of our investigation, we are appealing for anyone with information that will assist our inquiries to get in touch. We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or has recorded video footage from a dashcam, mobile phone or other recording device.”