Man threatened ex with ‘menacing’ Facebook messages featuring image of sword

Darius Dauksas, 35, of Windsor Bank had admitted harassment without violence, sending menacing communications and possessing offensive weapons in private in February and was appearing at Boston Magistrates Court on March 30 for sentence.

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said Dauksas and Ingrid Pankova had been partners until June of last year when they separated.

She said that Ms Pankova had changed her telephone number, but in July he started visiting her home address uninvited and sending her messages on Facebook.

One included the message ‘If I ever see you with another man it will end badly’ and featured a picture of a sword.

She said he also offered to cut her grass ‘unless you have a lover’.

Ms Stace said that she was scared of walking outside her home and on her own and as the behaviour continued, the police were told and when they visited his home, they found two swords.

The magistrates ordered Dauksas to undergo 15 rehabilitation days and to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the community.