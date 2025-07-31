Man threw petrol bomb at police officer in Boston on New Year's Day, before aiming imitation firearm in their direction, force says

David Wiatrowski, 36, of Bradford Road, Boston. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

A man who threw a petrol bomb at a police officer in Boston in the early hours of New Year's Day, before aiming an imitation firearm in their direction now faces sentencing in relation to the incident, Lincolnshire Police has said.

David Wiatrowski, 36, of Bradford Road, Boston, has been found guilty of attempting to cause an explosion with intent to endanger life or seriously damage property in connection with the matter, the force has said.

Wiatrowski had already pleaded guilty, it added, to separate charges from that date: affray, criminal damage, and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

However, while he admitted to making, lighting, and throwing a petrol bomb towards police, the question which took the case to trial was whether he intended to cause an explosion which was likely to endanger life or damage property, the force said.

Images showing Wiatrowski attempting to fill a drinking bottle with petrol as part of his plan to make a petrol bomb, Lincolnshire Police say.

After a three-day trial at Lincoln Crown Court, the jury found him unanimously guilty of the charge yesterday (Wednesday, July 30), police said.

Following the conclusion of the trial, Lincolnshire Police issued a summary of the incident.

It began, the force said, with a 999 call reporting that a man – later confirmed to be Wiatrowski – was using a hammer to smash the windows of Aldi’s store in Queen Street, Boston.

Thanks to the caller, who gave a commentary on the man’s location, Wiatrowski was quickly traced, the force said.

“One officer headed to the scene in a marked police car, single-crewed,” a spokesman said. “Two other officers, who also responded to the 999 call, attended the scene and were just getting out of their vehicles when their colleague noticed Wiatrowski had what was believed to be a firearm in a holster on his right hip. He shouted to the officers for them to get back inside their vehicle.

“The man was holding a bottle with an unknown liquid and rag in the top – a petrol bomb – which he lit and threw in the direction of one of the offers. Its flammable liquid spilt across the road just short of the car.

“Thankfully, the bottle did not smash, avoiding a larger explosion.”

“The man then pulled out the firearm and made a motion of pulling back the slider, as if to cock the gun, aiming it directly and walking towards one of our officers,” the spokesman continued. “Although the firearm was later found to be an imitation, the officer had no means of knowing this at the time.

“The officer reversed his vehicle, and the man made off in the direction of Friars Gate – all of the above happening in what felt like a blink of an eye.”

What followed, the spokesman said, was a ‘highly coordinated response’.

The three officers who attended the scene blocked off the road to prevent members of the public from entering the area, then quickly secured the scene ahead; armed officers arrived minutes later.

Following a search, a hammer and discarded petrol bomb were seized for forensic examination.

‘Golden-hour’ house-to-house enquiries, the examination of CCTV, the use of international databases to aid DNA profiling, and an appeal for information over social media also formed part of the response, police said.

After a member of the public responded to the force’s appeal with a name, Wiatrowski was arrested at his home address in Boston on January 10, police said.

The spokesman continued: “There was apparently no motive – he offered that he was bored of life, feeling depressed. He felt like making, what he described as, a ‘Molotov cocktail’ (a petrol bomb).”

The criminal damage at Aldi took place for ‘no reason’, the spokesman said, saying Wiatrowski stated he had no intention of entering the premises.

“When questioned about his motives for throwing the petrol bomb and pointing what was later found to be an imitation firearm, he said that he wanted to make the officers scared, to think they were going to die,” the spokesman said. “He didn't appear to have any regard as to the consequences of throwing a petrol bomb or indeed, as to the impact his actions would have on those dealing with or witnessing his actions.”

Det Insp Melissa Rooke, of Lincolnshire Police, added: "This was a calculated and entirely senseless act, carried out with blatant disregard for the impact it would have.

“It’s no surprise that those who responded to this incident were profoundly affected by what they encountered. Our officers faced an individual whose clear objective was to instil fear and potentially inflict serious harm. They responded with enormous bravery – continuing to fulfil their duties before their armed response colleagues arrived and they were directed to leave the scene.

“The actions of these officers stand as a powerful reminder of the vital role our officers play in safeguarding the public and preserving order, even under the most challenging of circumstances."

Wiatrowski is due to return to the court on October 2 for sentencing, Lincolnshire Police said. He has also been made subject to a deportation order, it added.