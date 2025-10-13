Man to appear in court accused of causing death of woman in crash
A 21-year-old man has been summoned to court following the death of a woman in a collision on the A15 at Leasingham.
Callum Drake, of Stratton Strawless, Norwich, is accused of causing death by careless driving, according to Lincolnshire Police.
The summons follows an investigation into a collision on Thursday, January 11, 2024 on the A15 at Leasingham which sadly led to the death of a 22-year-old woman.
Mr Drake is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on October 23, 2025.