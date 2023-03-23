A 29-year-old man from Spilsby who paid a 16-year-old girl to send him nude photographs of herself will be sentenced at crown court.

Boston Magistrates Court.

Kyle Metcalfe’s offending came to light when the teenager told a teacher at school.

Metcalfe had used his personal bank account to pay her so police had no trouble tracing him, Boston Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Shelley Wilson told: “A 16-year-old girl at a school in Yorkshire disclosed to a teacher that someone on the internet had been paying her to send indecent photographs of her.”

The defendant had contacted the girl a number of times including in a live webcam session.

“In one of the photographs she was asked to send she was totally naked and in two others she was wearing underwear,” said Miss Wilson.

Metcalfe was arrested on June 8 last year and had various devices seized and examined.

On his mobile phone were not only lots of messages to and from this young girl but also they found one category B image involving a child – not the girl involved, completely separate.

Metcalfe pleaded guilty to a charge of making an indecent photograph in Spilsby on May 29 last year and causing the sexual exploitation of a child aged 13-17 between May 1 and May 8, 2021.

District Judge Peter Veits said his sentencing powers were insufficient and committed Metcalfe to Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed.

The defendant, of Spilsby Meadows, was granted bail with conditions not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and not to contact the girl.